Ravi Shankar Prasad to share G20 platform with China Digital minister today, first time after India banned 59 Chinese apps

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the G20 Digital Minister`s meeting on Wednesday (June 22), where he will be sharing the platform with China’s Digital minister.

This virtual meeting will bring the digital ministers of both India and China on the same platform first time after India banned 59 mobile apps in June.

Prasad is expected to deliver his address at 5:30 pm. The Digital Economy Ministers meeting will take place as part of the Sherpa Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020, which is to be hosted by Saudi Arabia at the end of 2020.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT has tweeted:

This meeting holds special significance at a time when many of the developed countries across the globe are appreciating India's stand to impose ban on these Chinese apps apps and are trying to emulate the same in their countries.

India had on June 29 banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others, in a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

Consultations for the annual G20 meeting are conducted through three tracks -- government discussions take place under the Finance and Sherpa Tracks and civil society organisations participate through engagement groups.

The Saudi Arabian Presidency has selected the theme, "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All". The three key agenda items to be addressed under this theme are: "Empowering People, by creating the conditions in which all people - especially women and youth - can live, work and thrive"; "Safeguarding the Planet, by fostering collective efforts to protect our global commons"; and "Shaping New Frontiers, by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share benefits of innovation and technological advancement."