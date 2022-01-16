Realme 9i to launch on January 18: Check top features, specs, expected price

New Delhi: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 9i smartphone in India on January 18. With a few days left for the launch of the smartphone, there is a rising interest among tech enthusiasts about the latest addition to Realme’s smartphone series in India.

Realme 9i Expected Price

Realme 9i is expected to be launched in two variants 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the smartphone could be launched at a price point of Rs 20,990 in India. However, as of now, it’s not confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India.

Realme 9i Performance

Realme 9i smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680-powered phone. The smartphone made its debut recently in the Vietnam market. The device could include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Realme 9i Display

Realme 9i is expected to launch with a 6.6" LCD touchscreen with Full HD plus IPS resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 9i Camera

Just like most phones, Realme 9i is also expected to come with multi-cameras at the back with a 50MP main shooter. A 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor will be part of the rear cameras.

On the front, the smartphone will have a 16 MP camera, in the left-aligned hole-punch cutout in the display, for picture-perfect selfies. Also Read: Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster

Realme 9i Dimensions/Build

The Realme 9i reportedly measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190g. The smartphone is made of entirely plastic, and the phone will be offered in two colours – blue and black. Also Read: iPhone 14 Models to have THIS 'Advance' Display Tech

