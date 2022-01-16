iPhone 14 Models to have THIS 'Advance' Display Tech

New Delhi: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to be part of Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 series. According to MacRumours, all of the newer iPhone 14 models will have a 120Hz display, citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu. Last year, Apple launched Pro Motion, a display technology that was first seen on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same display technology is also included in some iPad Pro versions (2020, 2021). It effectively implies that customers will be able to enjoy a super smooth viewing experience, which is particularly handy when gaming. This display technology is already present in a number of Android phones at various price points.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all have 6GB of RAM, according to the report. While the iPhone 13 Pro already has 6GB of RAM, it will be an upgrade for the iPhone 13, which now has 4GB. However, many reviewers and tech analysts have noted that the RAM capacity of iPhones has never been a major worry because the proprietary chipsets efficiently handle CPU cores. More RAM, on the other hand, would indicate that iPhones are becoming more efficient.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, iPhone 14 Pro phones will get a 48MP primary camera upgrade for crisper and better shots. A 12MP camera has been included in the last few iPhones. Pu also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro's base capacity would be increased to 256GB from 128GB. Apple debuted 'cinematic mode' on the iPhone 13 Pro, but it was only available on the 256GB model to economize on internal storage. It's partially accurate because videos filmed in special modes take up a lot of space. With the iPhone 13 series, Apple also dropped the 64GB variant. With the iPhone 14 series, however, the same storage model is expected to return.

Live TV

#mute