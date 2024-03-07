Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Air Gesture Support And Design Teased On Amazon Microsite

New Delhi: Realme is set to launch the Narzo 70 Pro in India this month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has created a dedicated microsite for the Realme Narzo 70 Pro smartphone on Amazon. Now, the company is unveiling its specifications and other features via teasers on Amazon.

According to Amazon's microsite, the upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a flat screen and slim bezels. It also adopts a hole-punch display design. Furthermore, users will also find the volume rocker and power button on the right edge of the smartphone. At the back, the phone sports a circular camera island, evoking memories of its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Details Teased on Amazon Microsite:

The upcoming smartphone will make its debut in India with 5G capabilities. It will feature a 50 MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Users can expect support for Air Gestures, allowing them to interact with the user interface using hand movements.

According to reports, the Air Gestures functionality will include over 10 distinct gestures, providing intuitive controls that extend beyond traditional touch input. (Also Read: Vivo V30 Series With Android 14 And Zeiss Optics Launched In India At Rs 33,999; Check Price, Specs)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Expected Specs:

The smartphone is likely to operate on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset. It may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. (Also Read: OnePlus 11R 5G Gets Bumper Discount In India; Check New Price, Bank Offers And Specs)

Additionally, the phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 and run on Android v14.