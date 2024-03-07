Vivo V30 Series With Android 14 And Zeiss Optics Launched In India At Rs 33,999; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its latest V30 series smartphones in India. The series includes the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. The newly-launched smartphones come as successors to the Vivo V29 smartphone. Notably, the Vivo V30 Pro smartphone is the first V-series model to feature Zeiss optics. This feature was earlier seen only in the Vivo X lineup.

Users can purchase the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones via the Vivo India website, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all major retail outlets. The pre-booking of the smartphones starts today and will go on sale on March 14.

The company is offering a flat 10 per cent discount via specific cards, offering no-cost EMI options, a 40 per cent discount on Vivo V-shield (available offline), and an exchange bonus exclusively for online transactions.

Vivo V30 And Vivo V30 Pro Price:

For the 8GB + 128GB variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 33,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999. The smartphone with the 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 37,999.

For the Vivo V30 Pro 8GB + 256GB storage model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 41,999, and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo V30 Series Specs:

The smartphones feature a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering HDR10+ support, a swift 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2800 nits. Both smartphones are loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by blazing-fast 80W fast charging technology.

The Vivo V30 Series smartphones run on the latest Android 14 platform with the Funtouch OS custom skin pre-installed. The newly launched smartphones pack with advanced security measures with an in-display fingerprint sensor and deliver exceptional audio quality with Hi-Res audio support.

For connectivity, the Vivo V30 Series supports a 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC, ensuring users stay connected and engaged wherever they go.