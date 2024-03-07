OnePlus 11R 5G Gets Bumper Discount In India; Check New Price, Bank Offers And Specs

New Delhi: OnePlus launched a mid-range premium 5G OnePlus 11R smartphone in India in February 2023. It is available in three colour options: Galactic Silver, Sonic Black, and Solar Red. Currently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering a discount on the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone in India.

For the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the company launched the OnePlus 11R at a tag price of Rs 39,999, and Rs 44,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The price of the OnePlus 11R 5G has been reduced by Rs 3,000 in India, with additional exchange offers available.

OnePlus 11R New Price:

For the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus 11R is now available for a price of Rs 37,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 41,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000. Notably, buyers can purchase the premium mid-range smartphone at a discounted price via Amazon India and the OnePlus website.

Consumers can also avail of an additional discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Bank and OneCard transactions. The e-commerce giant Amazon is providing Rs. 2,500 welcome rewards with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. (Also Read: Realme 12 5G Series Launched With Android 14 In India; Check Price, Specs)

OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, ensuring crisp visuals with its 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for smooth scrolling and vibrant colours.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, ensuring seamless performance and efficiency for all your tasks. The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the handset houses a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a high-resolution 50MP primary camera. For selfies and quality video chats, the front camera sports a 16MP lens. (Also Read: iQOO Z9 5G Display, Design, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead Of March 12 Launch)

The OnePlus 11R 5G runs on the Android 13-based OxygenOS. Additionally, the smartphone is upgradable to Android 14, ensuring you stay up to date with the latest features and security enhancements.