Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch in India on June 8

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has confirmed that it will launch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet on June 8. While the company did not reveal the price and sale details of the new tablet, it is known that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon.in.

It is to be noted that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is already available in a few markets and it is expected that the price of the new tablet device could be close to the one available in China. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at RMB 2,799 in China, which is roughly Rs 30,000 in India. This price is for the WiFi-only version and Samsung is selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for the same. The higher-end 128GB storage LTE version is priced at RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,000).

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes loaded with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) display, S Pen stylus, dual speakers with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos support. It runs the latest Android 10 OS. It is expected that the tablet wll available with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB option.

Samsung has not revealed anything about the panel type or the processor but some reports claimed that Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an unspecified octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. Earlier, some leaks had claimed that the device has an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED found on other Samsung tablets like S6 and S5e. Leaks had suggested that the device has an Exynos 9611 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite measures around 7mm thick and weighs about 798g.