Samsung launches UV Sterilizer with wireless charging in India at Rs 3,599

New Delhi: Samsung India has launched a new UV sterilizer with wireless charging that can be used to disinfect Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Buds and smartwatches at Rs 3,599.

The device will be available for purchase from next month.

Samsung claims that according to tests done by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of the bacteria and germs that includes E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

The UV Sterilizer can be accessed with a single button that switches the device on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their belongings.

The box comes with dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. It comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge smartphones, Buds or other devices, and charging continues even after sanitization is done.

The UV Sterilizer is manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilize many of the products you use the most.
 
“The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

SamsungSamsung IndiaUV sterilizerSamsung Galaxy
