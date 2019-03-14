Suvidha Candidate App: Here's what EC is offering to contesting candidates

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has launched various apps for citizens, candidate and political parties for effective conduct of elections.

A useful app among the apps for canditades that the EC has launched is the Suvidha Candidate App which allows contesting candidates to request for permissions.

Contesting candidates can log on to the website https://suvidha.eci.gov.in and request for permissions. After successful registration, an Android based Mobile app is available for tracking the status of nomination, status of their permission requests.

The candidates will be able to download the application from Google Play store and with their registered mobile number will be able to log on and keep track of their applications, EC said.

This popular app is available at Google Play Store. The Android-based mobile App can be installed and used on android version Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

You can download the app here.

The EC has integrated use of smart technology by making the optimum use of smartphones and tablets, etc. With the use of various voter-friendly apps, which are customised as per the need of the voter, the Election Commission aims at bringing the latest technologies to use for further improvement of the overall efficiency of various Lok Sabha election activities.