Telegram reaches 400 million users, up from 300 million a year ago

Instant messaging service Telegram on Friday (April 24) said that it has reached 400 million monthly active users, up from 300 million active users a year ago.

Telegram - founded by Pavel Durov - said it adds about 1.5 million users each day and is the most downloaded social media app in around 20 nations.

"Every day at least 1.5 million new users sign up for Telegram. Features like folders, cloud storage and desktop support make Telegram ideal for remote work and study during the quarantine. It's no wonder Telegram is the #1 most downloaded social media application in over 20 countries – people all over the world are switching to Telegram at an accelerating pace," Telegram said in a blog post.

Telegram also revealed that it developing a secure video call feature for its users just like Zoom and Houseparty. Telegram, which is headquartered in Dubai, however, refused to comment on the future of its Gram cryptocurrency wallet and TON Blockchain.

Some highlights of Telegram:



All-New Attachment Menu

• Quickly switch between different attachment types in the fully redesigned attachment menu with animated icons.

Sticker Directory

• Access a catalog of over 20,000 stickers made by professional artists from the updated Sticker Panel by tapping the ‘+’ icon.

• Use sticker search to find the stickers you're looking for – or scroll from the latest packs all the way to the classics.

Quizzes 2.0

• Add explanations that appear after users respond to a quiz question.

• See how much time you have left to answer a question from @QuizBot with the new countdown animation.

Quiz Creator Contest

• Participate in Telegram's €400,000 contest by using @QuizBot to create and publish an educational test on any subject.

Animated Darts

• Send a single dart emoji to see if you hit the bullseye.