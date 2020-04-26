हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telegram

Telegram reaches 400 million users, up from 300 million a year ago

Instant messaging service Telegram on Friday (April 24) said that it has reached 400 million monthly active users, up from 300 million active users a year ago.

Telegram reaches 400 million users, up from 300 million a year ago

Instant messaging service Telegram on Friday (April 24) said that it has reached 400 million monthly active users, up from 300 million active users a year ago.

Telegram - founded by Pavel Durov - said it adds about 1.5 million users each day and is the most downloaded social media app in around 20 nations.

"Every day at least 1.5 million new users sign up for Telegram. Features like folders, cloud storage and desktop support make Telegram ideal for remote work and study during the quarantine. It's no wonder Telegram is the #1 most downloaded social media application in over 20 countries – people all over the world are switching to Telegram at an accelerating pace," Telegram said in a blog post.

Telegram also revealed that it developing a secure video call feature for its users just like Zoom and Houseparty. Telegram, which is headquartered in Dubai, however, refused to comment on the future of its Gram cryptocurrency wallet and TON Blockchain.

Some highlights of Telegram:
 
All-New Attachment Menu

• Quickly switch between different attachment types in the fully redesigned attachment menu with animated icons.

Sticker Directory
• Access a catalog of over 20,000 stickers made by professional artists from the updated Sticker Panel by tapping the ‘+’ icon.
• Use sticker search to find the stickers you're looking for – or scroll from the latest packs all the way to the classics.

Quizzes 2.0
• Add explanations that appear after users respond to a quiz question.
• See how much time you have left to answer a question from @QuizBot with the new countdown animation.

Quiz Creator Contest
• Participate in Telegram's €400,000 contest by using @QuizBot to create and publish an educational test on any subject.

 Animated Darts
• Send a single dart emoji to see if you hit the bullseye.

Tags:
TelegramTelegram 400 million usersTelegram video calling
Next
Story

Google Meet rolls out Zoom-like 16-grid video conferencing layout
Corona Meter
  • 26496Confirmed
  • 5804Discharged
  • 824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day