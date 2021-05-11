हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
THIS Facebook feature will remind you to read news articles before sharing them

It will function in a way that when a user shares posts on the app or website, they will get a popup on the page that says “You’re about to share this article without opening it” followed by smaller text that says “Sharing articles without reading them may mean missing key facts.”

Fake news has become a headache for people and social media platforms and in order to curb the increasing menace of misinformation, Facebook has rolled out a new pop-up feature that will eventually remind people to read the content of the article before sharing it on the platform.

In 2020, Twitter also launched a feature that would nudge users to read the article before retweeting it.

This move by Facebook is intended towards making the readers more inclined to read the article first and then sharing it on the social media platform. 

