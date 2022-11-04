Twitter Blue tick to be charged $8: Know what is blue tick and what is the procedure to get it

New Delhi: Twitter new owner Elon Musk has announced his plans to take a charge for blue tick to Twitter users soon on the monthly basis. The charges will be dependent on income proposition and purchasing power parity of each country/region. This has raged a debate with many users complaining to charge for a service which was free earlier.

ALSO READ | Twitter employee can be seen sleeping on office's floor due to high pressure

What is Twitter Blue Tick?

It’s a verification badge given by Twitter to promient and popular people and organisation to verify their accounts. The blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. This helps to weed out fake accounts to the orginial ones. Twitter blue tick has become a status of symbol for users to mark out their importance and responsibilty. It can’t be bought before Musk takeover.

ALSO READ | Starbucks co-founder eats Masala Dosa & drinks filter coffee in Bengaluru

What’s the procedure of getting verification tick?

The person who wants to verify his/her account must have these three things: Authentic, Notable, and Active.

How to apply for Verfication as of now?

Step 1: One needs to navigate to more *** icon in the main menu.

Step 2: Then select ‘Settings and Support’ option.

Step 3: Then select ‘Setting and Privacy’ option.

Step 4: Now select ‘Your Account’.

Step 5: Tab on Account Information and then enter in your passoword to continue.

Step 6: Under verified, select Request verification. Then Start request.

There are several categories for verification inlcuding government, news organisations, individuals in news & journalists, companies, brands & organisations, content creators & influential individuals, many more.