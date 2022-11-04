Starbucks co-founder eats Masala Dosa & drinks filter coffee in Bengaluru -- Details inside

New Delhi: Starbucks co-founder could be seen relishing Indian’s traditional dishes dosa and Idli in India’s silicon city Bengaluru. Zev Siegl, one of the founders of Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, had walked into an eatery called ‘Vidyarthi Bhavan’ and savoured a plate of masala doas and drink a cup of filter copy. The eatery has shared the pictures of him relishing the service on Instagram. The co-founder is in Bengaluru for the Global Investors Meet 2022.

“We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masala Dose & Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well.” Vidyarthi Bhavan wrote in the official Instagram post.

“Mr. Zev Siegel is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based upon his accummulated expereience.” It added.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is a heritiage South Indian Veg restaurant, which was started in 1943 as a small students’ eatery.

“My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.” Mr Siegl also wrote a note for the restaurant in its guest book. Mr Siegl also added three stars to his note.

The post has gone viral and garnered good response from Netizens.