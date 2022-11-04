topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
STARBUCKS CO-FOUNDER IN BENGALURU

Starbucks co-founder eats Masala Dosa & drinks filter coffee in Bengaluru -- Details inside

Zev Siegl, one of the founders of Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, had walked into an eatery called ‘Vidyarthi Bhavan’ and savoured a plate of masala doas and drink a cup of filter copy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Starbucks co-founder relishes India's traditional dishes in Bengaluru.
  • He is in India's silicon city at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening.
  • Vidyarthi Bhavan is a heritiage South Indian Veg restaurant, which was started in 1943 as a small students’ eatery.

Trending Photos

Starbucks co-founder eats Masala Dosa & drinks filter coffee in Bengaluru -- Details inside

New Delhi: Starbucks co-founder could be seen relishing Indian’s traditional dishes dosa and Idli in India’s silicon city Bengaluru. Zev Siegl, one of the founders of Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, had walked into an eatery called ‘Vidyarthi Bhavan’ and savoured a plate of masala doas and drink a cup of filter copy. The eatery has shared the pictures of him relishing the service on Instagram. The co-founder is in Bengaluru for the Global Investors Meet 2022.

ALSO READ | BYJU makes Leo Messi its global ambassador for 'education for all' initiative

“We were happy and proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masala Dose & Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well.” Vidyarthi Bhavan wrote in the official Instagram post.

ALSO READ | Twitter employee can be seen sleeping on office's floor due to high pressure

“Mr. Zev Siegel is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based upon his accummulated expereience.” It added.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is a heritiage South Indian Veg restaurant, which was started in 1943 as a small students’ eatery.

“My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you.” Mr Siegl also wrote a note for the restaurant in its guest book. Mr Siegl also added three stars to his note. 

The post has gone viral and garnered good response from Netizens.

Live Tv

Starbucks co-founder in BengaluruVidyarthi BhavanGlobal Investors Meet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?