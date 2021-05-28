Twitter confirms Twitter Blue subscription service with ‘colour themes’, check pricing and other features here

Microblogging site Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed about its yet-to-be-launched subscription service, tentatively known as Twitter Blue. While several tech reporters and researchers on many occasions previously had tipped about the upcoming service, nothing was as conclusive as to the proof that we are talking about.

Features of Twitter Blue

Twitter is likely to offer a host of services on its Twitter Blue subscription. Users are expecting that the company might launch features such ‘undo tweet’ button and ‘Collections’. The Collections features will let users save and organise tweets posted by themselves or other users on the microblogging platform. The feature will help users easily locate the saved tweets.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong revealed via a tweet that Twitter has confirmed features such as ‘colour themes’ and ‘custom app icons’. The microblogging has also revealed that it’ll offer a ‘Reader Mode’ with the Twitter Blue subscription in the coming times.

“Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons. Reader Mode coming soon”. Manchun said in a tweet along with a few screenshots describing the new features.

How much will Twitter Blue cost?

Twitter’s paid service is expected to cost $2.99 per month or roughly around Rs 216 per month, as revealed Wong. However, Twitter is yet to officially confirm the pricing of Twitter Blue.

“Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store,” Wong said in her Tweet. “For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer,” she added.