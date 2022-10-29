Twitter takeover: No account reinstatements without content moderation council, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the new owner of the micro-blogging platform Twitter, said that no reinstatements of suspended accounts will take place before the formation of a content moderation council. The new Twitter chief said that the moderation council will have people with diverse viewpoints. Musk's statement came after various reports claimed that Twitter will restore suspended accounts. It was reported that former US president Donald Trump's account will also be restored by Monday.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," said Musk.

Musk also clarified that no changes were made to Twitter's content moderation policies. "To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies," said Musk, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately.

To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

Musk also reacted to news reports that he fired the entire team of Twitter data engineers. "Ligma Johnson had it coming," said Musk, reacting to a news report that reads, "Musk has allegedly fired an entire team of Twitter data engineers as 'laid off' employees Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson are pictured walking out of the San Francisco office on Friday afternoon'.

Ligma Johnson had it coming pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In another tweet, Musk said that comedy is now legal on Twitter as he plugged the tweet under the 'Living the dream' vibe category.

In a letter aimed at advertisers, Musk vowed Thursday that Twitter won't be a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.

Billionaire Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on Thursday and fired the social media company's four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Musk closed the USD 44-billion deal to buy Twitter six months after he made the first offer in April this year.

Musk has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.