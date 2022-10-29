WhatsApp coming out with blur tool to help users hide sensitive information

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a blur tool to help its users neatly hide sensitive information from the images that they share with other people. WhatsApp provides a partial blur tool under the edit option for photos for smartphone users but users still rely on external photo-editing apps for making a photo or a part of it blur. However, for WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop users, the messaging app is rolling out a blur tool to enable users to blur a part or the entire photo before sending.

As shown in the picture above, the blur tool comes with two options and a density scale from 10 to 100 to increase or decrease the blur density. The two options are displayed below the photo when one clicks on the blur tool above. Users can select any of the two options to edit their images by using any of the alternate blur effects. The blur scale helps users choose the blur size so as to apply the effect with granular precision, reported WABetaInfo.

Also Read: Flipkart introduces additional fee for Cash On Delivery orders; Know how much you pay

If you want to see whether the new feature is available to you or not, open your WhatsApp desktop app or WhatsApp Web and try sending a photo to your contacts. If the tool shows up above the photo, you can start using it right away. If it is not visible, then you should wait for the next update.

It may be noted that WhatsApp has been working to enhance user experience and has recently launched several updates that include a caption for documents/photos, enable search of documents from chats, call link create option for group calls, option to create avatars for profile photos, and status update reaction option for smartphone users among other features.

Also Read: Dove, Tresemme shampoos cause cancer; Should Indian consumers worry? Check what Unilever says

WhatsApp has around 500 million users in India and over 2.5 billion users across the globe. WhatsApp witnesses over 5 billion messages every day.