Voter Helpline Mobile app to check your name on voter's list: Here's how to download

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has launched several app for citizens, candidate and political parties for effective conduct of elections.

The EC has integrated use of smart technology by making the optimum use of mobiles, smartphones, tablets, etc.

The Election Commission aims at bringing the latest technologies to use for further improvement of the overall efficiency of various Lok Sabha election activities.

One such app for the citizens is the Voter Helpline Mobile app that provides convenience to all the people for finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, checking the status of the application, filing complaints and receiving the reply on their mobile app.

All forms, results, candidate affidavit, press notes, Voter awareness and important instructions are available through the mobile app.

This popular app is available at Google Play Store. The Android-based mobile App can be installed and used on android version Jellybean and above.

You can download the app here.

You can also register complaints related to Electoral Services and track its disposal status. FAQ on voter, elections, EVM, and results will also be available in the app.