Samsung

Want to shoot pictures like a pro? Samsung is hosting a masterclass for you; here's how to register

New Delhi: Smartphone camera is getting better and many are now using their phones to record and capture moments even on a professional scale. Samsung has recognised the potential in this area and will be conducting Galaxy Masterclass for the users. 

The Galaxy Masterclass will go live from Galaxy Creators Lounge at New Delhi. The Galaxy Masterclass features ace photographer Auditya Venkatesh and Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The event will be taking place on Saturday (January 30) at 4 PM. The users can register themselves so as to attend this class for free. The users need to visit the website and register themselves. 

The users will get to learn many smartphone camera tips and tricks, basic visual grammar and composition. The users will get an opportunity to understand the Pro camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. 

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 108 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 24mm wide lens. The camera has PDAF, Laser Auto Focus and Optical Image Stabilisation.

The second camera is a 10MP with f/4.9 aperture and 240mm periscope telephoto lens. This camera comes with OIS, dual pixel PDAF and 10x optical zoom capability, It still retains the 100x space zoom (software enabled). There is another 10MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and 70mm telephoto lens. It has 3x optical zoom.

There is an ultra-wide-angle 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm lens.

There is a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture doing its duty at the front. This camera can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the base(12/256GB) model.

