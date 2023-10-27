New Delhi: Reliance Jio, one of India's top carriers, has introduced a revolutionary satellite-based internet service called JioSpaceFiber. This service is set to bring high-speed broadband to previously underserved areas in India, expanding access to the internet. The demo of the technology was first introduced on Friday at the India Mobile congress 2023.

Expanding Access to Digital Services

Reliance Jio is already serving more than 450 million customers with fast broadband and wireless internet. To further their mission of making digital services accessible to every Indian household, they have added JioSpaceFiber to their lineup of broadband offerings, which includes JioFiber and JioAirFiber. This expansion ensures that consumers and businesses across India can enjoy reliable, low-latency, and high-speed internet connectivity, regardless of their location.

Boosting Mobile Backhaul Capacity

The satellite network will also enhance mobile backhaul capacity, which, in turn, will improve the availability and scale of Jio's True5G network. This means that even in the most remote parts of the country, people can benefit from advanced mobile services.

Partnership with SES

One remarkable aspect of this initiative is the partnership between Jio and SES, a leading satellite operator. SES provides Jio with access to cutting-edge medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology. This access, made possible by SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, positions Jio as the sole provider of this groundbreaking technology in India. This technology offers scalable and affordable broadband solutions across the entire country and stands out for its unprecedented reliability and service flexibility.

Connecting Remote Locations

To demonstrate the reach of JioSpaceFiber, four of India's most remote locations have already been connected:

Gir, Gujarat

Korba, Chhattisgarh

Nabarangpur, Odisha

ONGC-Jorhat, Assam

This achievement highlights the service's ability to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions and deliver high-speed broadband where it is needed most.

Digital Transformation Across India

Jio's rollout of JioSpaceFiber aims to support the Indian government's Digital India initiative. The goal is to deliver multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India, contributing to the digital transformation of even the most rural parts of the country.

Enhancing Connectivity Across India

Reliance Jio's existing broadband services, including JioFiber and JioAirFiber, combined with the new JioSpaceFiber, ensure that consumers and businesses have access to reliable, fast, and low-latency internet and entertainment services, no matter where they are located in India.