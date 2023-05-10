WhatsApp Bug Causing Some Android Devices To Falsely Report Microphone Access
Twitter engineer Foad Dabiri recently shared an image that raised concerns about Whatsapp's privacy practices.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp and Google have acknowledged a bug that seems to be allowing WhatsApp to access phones' microphones unnecessarily on some Android devices. The issue first surfaced a month ago, but it received renewed attention after a Twitter engineer mentioned it in a post boosted by Elon Musk, reports Engadget.
Dabiri tweeted a screenshot from the Privacy Dashboard on his Android device, which revealed how frequently the app accessed his microphone and camera. (Also Read: Realme 11 Pro+ 5G To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specs, And More)
"WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 a.m. (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on?," he tweeted. Later, Musk retweeted Dabiri's post, saying "WhatsApp cannot be trusted". (Also Read: Google I/O 2023: These Products Are Going To Be Unveiled Today At The Event)
According to a statement shared on Twitter by WhatsApp, the problem was caused by an Android-related issue rather than inappropriate microphone access by the messaging app.
"We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate," the company said.
Live Tv