WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to send multiple contacts at once

New Delhi: In the previous decade or so, Meta-owned WhatsApp has grown from an instant messaging network to a much broader service. Users may now share files, make audio and video conversations, and even transfer money directly from the chat window. The features are quite useful and are completely free. WhatsApp even allows users to send contacts to others without any effort. So, if you need to give contact information, you don't have to go through the procedure of copying the information and then putting it into the chat. You may also send numerous contact cards at once by following these simple instructions on your Android or iOS device:

Unlock your device and open the WhatsApp app.

Tap the individual or group chat to which you want to send the contacts.

Tap the paper clip icon next to the message field on Android devices. iOS users must tap the '+' symbol in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Now, select contacts from the accessible menu.

You'll be able to see the contact saved on your device here. By touching on the contacts you want to share, you may select them.

To share the contact cards, use the send button.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a feature that would allow users to pause voice notes as they are being recorded. The functionality was made accessible to certain of the app's beta testers, and it was also available on the WhatsApp Business beta with the Android 2.22.6.7 upgrade.

WhatsApp currently allows users to record voice notes without the ability to pause in between. Users will be able to take a break when recording a long voice message, according to the new version. In one of the previous versions, the messaging software allowed users to play voice notes in the background.

WhatsApp is also working on a new UI for its photo and video sharing feature. According to WABetainfo, the Meta-owned site will soon launch a revamped media picker that would allow users to choose photographs and videos from two tabs, 'Recent' and 'Gallery.' The Recent tab displays all of the most recent photographs, videos, and GIFs added to the device's gallery, while the 'Gallery' tab displays all other media assets. The innovation seeks to make the process of selecting media on WhatsApp less cluttered.

