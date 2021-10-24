WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to bring new Undo button for status changes

New Delhi: WhatsApp is focused on enhancing its platform with a variety of new features. We recently learned that the Facebook-owned messaging app is developing Undo and Redo buttons for image editing on its platform. The company is now rumoured to be working on a similar button for WhatsApp Status updates.

That is exactly the case, according to WABetaInfo, and WhatsApp is now working on an Undo option for Status changes. To refresh your memory, WhatsApp Status updates are similar to Instagram Stories. After 24 hours, they vanish on their own. Now, the popular messaging app is working on a feature that will allow users to instantly remove an unintentionally posted Status update.

According to a screenshot given by the publication, the 'Undo' button will appear on the opposite side of the 'Status Sent' button, making it easily available to users who may have unintentionally posted a Status update or shared a Status update without sufficient editing. Users will have the standard Camera and Edit buttons on top of the Undo button for making changes to the Status before sharing. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 24: Fuel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day, check rates in your city

It should be noted that WhatsApp already allows users to erase their Status updates. The new Undo button, on the other hand, makes it easier for users to access the Undo button. "When you delete/undo a status update, you can even track the deletion process now: when completed, WhatsApp will notify you that you erased your status update," according to the blog site.

WhatsApp's Undo button for Status updates is now available in the Android beta version 2.21.22.6. However, with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.22.5, select beta testers may have access to this feature.

Surprisingly, the upgrade arrives just one day after WhatsApp Payments users in India received Payment Stickers. WhatsApp has collaborated with five Indian designers and illustrators to portray different interpretations of money transfer in Indian culture. Pyaar aur Payments, Pay OK Please, Pay Aadha or Zyaada, Sabse Bada Rupaiya, and Apna Sapna Money are among the sticker packs on the list.

