WhatsApp wants to protect you from hackers, here's how

New Delhi: WhatsApp users will be able to prevent hackers from accessing their accounts in the near future. The platform is developing a new feature known as 'login approval,' which will notify the user if someone else attempts to access their WhatsApp account.

We currently have a mechanism in place for Facebook, Google, and Amazon accounts that requires the account user to consent whenever someone else uses their account on another device. Read More: OnePlus Nord 2T available for less than 25,000 on Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Here's how to avail it

Wabetainfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, was the first to notice the new development. According to the website that initially informs users about all planned features, WhatsApp is now creating a new feature to protect users so that they can receive in-app notifications when someone else attempts to hack into their accounts. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 7 August: Check website, steps to redeem

“When someone else is trying to log into your WhatsApp account, you will have to accept the login request by approving it. So people will finally be able to deny a login request if someone is trying to log into their account because they wrongly shared their 6-digit code. In addition, this special security alert also reports some other useful details, such as the time and other information about the other phone,” the website read.

In the same line, WhatsApp is aiming to offer group moderators more control so that they may use their authority effectively and prevent disinformation from spreading. The group admin should be more awake and informed of what is going on in the group to accomplish this. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp group admins will soon be able to erase messages for everyone in the group. For the time being, the tool is only available to a restricted group of beta testers, but WhatsApp may make it available to everyone in the coming days. The feature is presently open to beta testers.