New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2T can be purchased for less than Rs 25,000 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival offer.

All members can now shop in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival offer. The sale would be there till August 10. Amazon has massive discounts on the freshly released OnePlus Nord 2T. With bank and exchange deals, the OnePlus Nord 2T, the company's mid-range product, can be purchased in India for less than Rs 25,000. Aside from OnePlus, Amazon has a plethora of offers and discounts on other prominent brands such as Apple, iQOO, and other phones. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 7 August: Check website, steps to redeem

The OnePlus Nord 2T 8GB and 128GB is priced at Rs 28,998 on Amazon. However, if you have an SBI card, you can get a Rs 2000 discount. As a result, the price has been reduced to Rs 26,998. To further reduce prices, Amazon is providing an additional Rs 3000 off Android devices if you exchange your old Android phone. Read More: OnePlus 10T to go on sale in India today: Check price, features, offers and more

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The AMOLED panel display also supports HDR 10+ certification, allowing users to enjoy high-quality material on the phone.

The smartphone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple back camera configuration, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS capability. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. A 32-megapixel camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) capability on the front captures stabilised movies.