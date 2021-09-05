WhatsApp working on a new chat design for iOS devices: Report

New Delhi: WhatsApp for iOS devices appears to be all set for a major design change. The Facebook-owned social media platform is reportedly testing chat bubbles for Apple iPhone and iPads.

Reports have previously suggested that Apple was already testing the new design for Android devices. The beta version of the Android app is already sporting the new design. This suggests that WhatsApp may soon launch the chat bubbles for the beta version of the messaging platform.

WABetaInfo, an online portal that tracks new developments related to WhatsApp, reported that the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 has already received the new design. Beta testers of Android devices are already testing the new design while iOS users are now also receiving the new update, the site reported.

Users can see the new change in how the size of the chat bubbles has increased in the beta version of the app. The increase in size makes bubbles much more readable than they were in the previous versions of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp Web is also set to get a new update, which would be similar to how you react on Facebook Messenger and Instagram-like Message reactions feature. WABetaInfo stated that the app is currently working on this WhatsApp Web feature both for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp Web message reactions feature is currently under development.