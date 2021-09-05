Happy Teachers' Day: Here’s how to download and send WhatsApp Stickers to your teachers

Today is Teachers’ Day and up until now this day was celebrated in colleges and schools but that has changed now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are now wishing their teachers and professors virtually via WhatsApp. However, one can send special stickers on WhatsApp to their teachers on this occasion.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for sending WhatsApp messages:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type ‘Teachers’ Day WhatsApp stickers’ or ‘Teachers’ Day WhatsApp sticker packs’ in the search bar to get third-party WhatsApp stickers. iPhone users can download Sticker.ly from the App Store.

Step 2: Then choose the sticker pack apps that you want to use and click on the Install button to install them on your Android smartphone.

Step 3: After the sticker app or apps has been installed, open it and tap on the ‘Open Stickers packs’ option.

Step 4: You will be instantly greeted with a list of Teachers’ Day sticker packs. Choose the ones you like and then click on the ‘Plus’ icon on the right side of every sticker pack. When you do so, you will be able to add it to your sticker collection in WhatsApp.

Step 5: The sticker app will then show various apps, including WhatsApp and Telegram, wherein these sticker packs can be added. Tap on WhatsApp to add these sticker packs to the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Step 6: Then do your selection by tapping on the ‘Add’ option. Now, you will find all these stickers in the sticker section inside WhatsApp.

