WhatsApp Working To Bring In-App Sticker Maker Feature To Users

New Delhi: WhatsApp is continuously evolving and introducing new features to enhance the user experience. The communication app is developing the feature to let users create their own stickers from the images. The screenshot shared by Wabetainfo reveals WhatsApp's plan to introduce a dedicated "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet.

While detailed information about this feature is not yet available, it is evident that users will be able to select a photo from their library and access editing tools, including the ability to remove the background. These additional tools aim to provide users with a more comprehensive and native sticker-making experience.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.0.74: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on another feature to create stickers right within the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Ki9dvK5WGj pic.twitter.com/GvuC12Exjj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 20, 2023

WhatsApp For iOS Trial

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.10.0.74, available on the TestFlight app, provides a sneak peek into the upcoming enhancements. In a recent beta update, WhatsApp for iOS version 23.3.77 introduced a new sticker maker tool, allowing users to easily create stickers from their own images. This feature utilizes iOS 16 APIs to extract the subject from an image, automatically converting it into a sticker within the app.

The inclusion of this sticker maker tool received positive feedback from users, who appreciated the convenience of creating stickers directly within WhatsApp. Building on this success, WhatsApp is now working on an improved implementation of the feature.

Feature Will Provide Users More Option

The introduction of an in-app sticker maker tool is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users, as it eliminates the need to rely on third-party applications. By integrating this tool directly into the app, WhatsApp ensures a seamless and streamlined experience for users who wish to create and personalize stickers. It is worth noting that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, but the upcoming iOS version will offer users enhanced capabilities and a more versatile set of editing tools.

While this feature is still under development, users can anticipate its release in a future update of the app. The in-app sticker maker tool is expected to empower users to express their creativity and personalize their chats with unique stickers, all within the familiar WhatsApp environment.

With WhatsApp's commitment to improving user experience and continuously adding new features, this upcoming enhancement is yet another example of how the messaging platform strives to meet the evolving needs and preferences of its users.