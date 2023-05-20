Instagram's New Text-Based App; Leaked Image Reveals Twitter's Rival

New Delhi: Instagram is secretly working on a Twitter’s competitor and now we have an idea how rumoured text-based app might look and feel like. A leaked image, which has been circulated on social media, is giving a sneak peek into the developing Instagram’s app that will compete against the microblogging giant Twitter in the coming months.

The leaked slide appeared to have been dubbed with the codename P92 or alternatively Barcelona. According to Verge, the users will be able to sign in in the new text-based app with their Instagram username and password and your followers, handle, bio, and verification will transfer over the from the main app.

Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta's new app looks a lot like Twitter.



So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe.



It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl May 19, 2023

Reportedly, the user will see a feed and can make text posts up to 500 characters long with attached links, photos, and videos.

How Will It Work?

In the leaked marketing slide, it appeared to answer some questions regarding workability of the app. For instance, it will allow to talk directly with your audience and peers by creating with text and attach links, photos, and videos.

Bring your fans with you

You can quickly build an audience. In one tap, anyone can follow the accounts they follow on Instagram.

Tune out the noise

Meta is taking safety seriously, equipping you with settings to control who can reply to you and mention your account. Accounts you’ve blocked carry over from Instagram, and It is enforcing the same community guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically.

Decentralised App

Perhaps most significantly, though, the new Instagram text app will have an element of decentralization as well. “Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon,” Instagram’s slide writes. “Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you’re public, or if you’re private and approve them as followers.”