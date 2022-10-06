Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro: Check specs, design, price & more details

New Delhi: Chinese designer and manufacturer Xiaomi expanded its Xiaomi 12 series as the company launched Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro in the smartphone market globally. The teaser is already in the public domain. Let us take a look at what the latest device offering from the Chinese smartphone maker has to offer.

Price of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro

Priced on an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, the Xiaomi 12T is roughly Rs 48,800. The smartphone also comes with another configuration i.e 8GB RAM & 256GB storage. The pricing of the Xiaomi 12T Pro's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition is about Rs 60,500, while the costs of the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants have not yet been disclosed. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Invest Rs 233 per month, get Rs 17 lakhs in return)

Specs of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra processor, built on TSMC's 5nm technology, powers the Xiaomi 12T. With a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED screen and features like AdaptiveSync and Adaptive Reading mode, powering the phone. It has an internal storage capacity of 256GB and up to 8GB of RAM. (Also Read: PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Here's HOW to get benefit of up to Rs 1.30 lakh)

A triple camera array consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera is housed on the back of the phone. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging powers everything else. The Xiaomi 12T's base-level model, has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset from TSMC is built into the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which also has a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED display. It comes in three variations and has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and up to 12GB of RAM. On the rear of the phone, there is a 200MP camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it allows for full-resolution 8K video capture.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities. The phone's entry-level model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Indian customers have to wait to take the phone in their hand as Xiaomi has not confirmed yet when the phone will available in the Indian market.