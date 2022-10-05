PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Here's HOW to get benefit of up to Rs 1.30 lakh

New Delhi: The PM Jan Dhan Yojana was released by the Modi government in 2014 to connect far-flung people with the banking system. The scheme is beneficial in many ways including banking facilities. So far, a total of 46.95 crore people have opened accounts. Let's know the whole process including how, where, and when you can get the benefit of the facilities offered by the government of India.

Under the scheme, account holders get the facility of 2 types of insurance i.e accident insurance and general insurance. The account covers accidental insurance of Rs 1,00,000 and general insurance of Rs 30,000. Combining all, you will get entire 1.30 lakh rupees. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Invest Rs 233 per month, get Rs 17 lakhs in return)

Benefits of Jandhan Account

- Account holder will get interest on the amount he had deposited in the account.

- You will get an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh

- There is no bar for maintaining a minimum balance.

- You can get an overdraft of Rs 10,000.

- You will get a Rupay card for shopping and cash withdrawal.

- Consumers will get the benefit of general insurance.

- Jandhan account is a government account and one can open it with a zero balance.

Eligibility criteria

- One must be an Indian citizen.

- Minimum age limit of the beneficiaries should be 10 years.

- You can also open an account through this scheme unless you have an account in the same bank

- The main aim of this scheme is to connect far-flung people to the banking system.

- The age frame of the account holder should be from 18 years to 65 years.

How to open the account?

- Visit any bank's branch or the mini branch.

- The account is more often open in centralised banks.

- you can also open in a private lender.

- You can also convert your existing account to a Jandhan account.

- You have to take a form and fill it out.