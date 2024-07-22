Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Foldable Smartphone Launched After Samsung Unveiled Its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Series; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 foldable smartphone in the Chinese market. The company is making a way into the foldable market just a few weeks after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 6 series. The foldable smartphone comes in three storage models: 12GB+256GB 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB.

The foldable smartphone is offered in Black, Gentian Blue Dragon Fibre, and White (translated from Chinese) colours. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is only available in China for now but is expected to go on sale in other global markets. The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 smartphone runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Price:

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is priced starting at CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs 1,03,000) for the 12GB+256GB version and CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,15,000) for the 16GB+512GB version. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs 1,26,000).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specifications:

The foldable smartphone features a 7.98-inch primary 2K (2,224x2,488 pixels) AMOLED inner display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The outer display is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel, also with 3000 nits peak brightness. Both screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

It is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device weighs 226 grams and has a thickness of 9.47mm. The smartphone supports two-way satellite communication, enabling users to stay connected via satellites in case of emergencies when no network is available.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 boasts a Leica-branded rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. This includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both the cover screen and the main screen house 20-megapixel cameras.

The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.