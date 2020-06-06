YouTube’s first-ever video was from a zoo; watch here

New Delhi: YouTube, an online video-sharing platform that was founded on February 14, 2005, saw its first-ever video about 15 years ago on April 24, 2005.

A platform where internet users watch over a billion hours of video every day and generate billions of views witnessed its first video as an 18 seconds-long clip from a zoo.

The clip is of a zoo in San Diego where a boy, is seen talking about the ‘cool’ thing about the elephants.

One may call it a forerunner of the nowadays common term ‘YouTube vlogs’.

“All right, so here we are in front of the elephants.”

“The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that’s, that’s cool,” says the boy in the first ever YouTube video.

The boy concludes with, “and that’s pretty much all there is to say.”

The video has attracted over 9.7 crore viewers with 63 lakh comments and 3.3 lakh likes so far.

YouTube is a platform where over 2 billion logged-in users visit it every month, which is almost one-third of the internet.

YouTube is localized in over 100 countries and can be accessed in 80 different languages. According to YouTube, it’s been watched one

The platform that has given many content creators reach the International audience was co-founded by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim.

Here’s is the video of Chad and Steve talking about the Google acquisition in October 2006.

It was reportedly bought by Google for US$ 1.65 billion in November 2006.