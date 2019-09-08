close

Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to expand cabinet today

KCR is expected to appoint 12 MLAs as the chairperson of various corporations. 

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the chairperson of various corporations.

He is also likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday evening.

According to government sources, Rao has decided to fill up all the nominated posts with full-time incumbents in order to strengthen the administration.

Rao has decided to give higher posts to senior party leaders who have lost the elections in the last polls, including S Madhusudhana Chary and Jupally Krishna Rao.

Former Ministers like Kadiam Srihari, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, former Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, government whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan may be assigned to play a key role.

Meanwhile, a meeting of State Cabinet is scheduled for Sunday evening to approve the budget.

