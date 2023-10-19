Telangana Election 2023: Cops On Poll Duty Intercept Truck With Rs 750 Crore Cash And Then...

HYDERABAD: In a gripping turn of events, a joint team of police and Election Commission officials intercepted a truck transporting an astounding sum of Rs 750 crore in cash in Telangana. This incident unfolded on the National Highway in Gadwal, Telangana, sending shockwaves through the law enforcement agencies actively engaged in election duty, especially with assembly polls looming in the state. After hours of suspense and speculations, it was confirmed that the substantial cash sum belonged to the Union Bank of India and was merely in transit from Kerala to Hyderabad.

Putting an end to the buzz surrounding this extraordinary incident, Telangana's chief electoral officer clarified the situation to the press. He assured that the truck, loaded with Rs 750 crore, was, in fact, part of a routine cash transfer operation. Once this was verified by the bank authorities, the police allowed the truck to resume its journey.

"The truck with Rs 750 crore in cash grabbed the spotlight for a few hours but ultimately we found out it was a straightforward chest-to-chest money transfer. Once verified, police allowed the truck to continue its journey," stated Vikas Raj, the Chief Electoral Officer.

The CEO explained that every vehicle entering the state was undergoing meticulous inspection due to the heightened vigilance of law enforcement agencies.

During a recent visit to Hyderabad, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had instructed state election authorities to clamp down on smuggling activities, especially via Mahbubnagar to Hyderabad from locations like Goa. He expressed concern over the relatively 'fewer' cash seizures by state police. As a response to complaints from opposition parties, the Election Commission took action, leading to the transfer of top IPS officers, four collectors, and senior officials.

With the Election Commission taking a stern stance, the police force engaged in election duty in the state is leaving no room for complacency. Suspecting possible foul play, they promptly halted the truck on the highway on Tuesday night.

Elaborating on the situation, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Telangana Police Nodal officer for the Election Commission, stated, "The cash-laden truck encountered a roadblock, prompting a call to Gadwal police for assistance. Our sleuths, upon inspection, discovered a huge amount. After scrutinizing documents and consulting with the bank and Reserve Bank of India, the truck, accompanied by Gadwal police, continued its journey to Hyderabad."

Amid this gripping incident, the cumulative seizures across the state have now reached a staggering Rs 165 crore. This figure includes various items such as cash, liquor, drugs, gold, and precious stones. Notably, the seized gold, diamonds, and precious metals are valued at Rs 62 crore, while the cash accounts for Rs 77 crore.