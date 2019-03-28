हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan starts prepping for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan has started prepping for the new season of the reality game show `Kaun Banega Crorepati` (KBC) .

Amitabh Bachchan starts prepping for &#039;Kaun Banega Crorepati&#039;

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has started prepping for the new season of the reality game show `Kaun Banega Crorepati` (KBC) .

"So prep for `KBC` starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year," Amitabh wrote on his blog. 

Amitabh has been a part of the show for nine seasons. He also talked about his association with the general knowledge-based game show.

"Its 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a life time that was given a lifeline by you," he wrote.

The 76-year-old actor said he has started shooting for the introduction and initiation for the eleventh season.

"Hey (they) are calling me to record and shoot how to call you on `KBC`."

