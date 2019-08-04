Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11'

close

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 11th season of the quiz-based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)".

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for &#039;Kaun Banega Crorepati 11&#039;

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 11th season of the quiz-based reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)".

"It has begun. Another 'KBC', 19 years since it started, 11 seasons and the love of all the viewers," Amitabh tweeted.

The 76-year-old thespian shared a string of photographs from the 'KBC' sets.

"The signature tune and the applause and 'KBC' and the tech rehearsals come alive and the palpitation for the morrow and the first episode for this year and its apprehensions and uncertainties but shall try to give it a best knock," he wrote.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is based on the British programme "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Its 10 seasons have been hosted by Amitabh. Only season three was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but it failed to make an impact.

