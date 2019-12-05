Bigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid?

New Delhi: Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' is currently running in its 13th season and how! It has turned out to be a success and to cash in more on this, the makers recently announced a 5-week extension too.

Therefore, the Bigg Boss 13'grand finale will now take place on February 15, 2020. The season has become popular because of its entertaining and controversial contestants. TV actor Sidharth Shukla, model Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra are a few names who manage to stay in the news every day without a fail.

The latest buzz doing the rounds on social media is that Sidharth Shukla has been diagnosed with typhoid and is currently under medical supervision. Check out a few Tweeples tweeting about it.

Confirmed by Sources #BiggBoss_Tak #SidharthShukla is still in the house & a part of Show Sources said He was suffering from typhoid but Sid is on recovery and doing better now. Wishing speedy recovery to Sid#BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2019

#SidharthShukla knows that he can't be a part of captaincy task He is still playing for his team despite having typhoid Jaan deta hein kisi kliye#BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Ramya (@ramyanls) December 4, 2019

The channel or the makers have not confirmed about his illness as yet.

Recently, TV actress Deboleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the show midway as she suffered a severe back problem. She will be returning to the show after recovering well.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim had an ugly fight in last night's captaincy task. Will they ever be friends again?

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'