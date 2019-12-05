हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid?

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had an ugly fight in last night's captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid?

New Delhi: Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' is currently running in its 13th season and how! It has turned out to be a success and to cash in more on this, the makers recently announced a 5-week extension too.

Therefore, the Bigg Boss 13'grand finale will now take place on February 15, 2020. The season has become popular because of its entertaining and controversial contestants. TV actor Sidharth Shukla, model Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra are a few names who manage to stay in the news every day without a fail.

The latest buzz doing the rounds on social media is that Sidharth Shukla has been diagnosed with typhoid and is currently under medical supervision. Check out a few Tweeples tweeting about it.

The channel or the makers have not confirmed about his illness as yet.

Recently, TV actress Deboleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the show midway as she suffered a severe back problem. She will be returning to the show after recovering well.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim had an ugly fight in last night's captaincy task. Will they ever be friends again?

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13asim riazParas Chhabra
