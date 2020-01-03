हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

'Bigg Boss 13': New hate story brewing as Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship hit a rocky patch in 'Bigg Boss' house when she slapped him in a fit of rage.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039;: New hate story brewing as Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra

Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have taken ugly fights in the house to a new level on 'Bigg Boss' season 13, but a new hate story seems to be brewing. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship hit a rocky patch in 'Bigg Boss' house when she slapped him in a fit of rage.

In a promo video released by the makers, Mahira is seen getting into a fight with Rashami Desai over 'paranthas'. The fight soon turns nasty, with Rashami telling Mahira that she will make her own 'parathas'. The verbal exchange leaves Mahira fuming.

Paras then goes to Mahira to console her. He asks her why she is frustrated and is fighting with him, and then goes on to cover her mouth forcefully. This gesture seems to irritate Mahira, who then slaps him. Paras gets angry and walks off while telling Mahira that what she did is unacceptable.

In another shot, Paras is seen telling Mahira that he stays away from girls who slap guys and for him, his self-respect comes first. Then, Mahira tries to stop him from leaving, he shrugs her hands off of him and leaves her.

Paras and Mahira are believed to be the power couple of this season of the reality show. They are often seen supporting and defending each other.

