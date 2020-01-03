'Bigg Boss 13' written update: It's Sidharth Shukla vs Asim Riaz vs Vishal Aditya Singh in Luxury Budget task

New Delhi: The January 2 episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' got violent yet again as Sidharth Shukla had a major fight with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh during the Luxury Budget task. (But more on that later). The highlight of the day was Shehnaz Gill's inseparable bond with Sidharth as Shefali Bagga and Vishal tried to create a rift between the two.

Capitalising on a small disagreement between Shehnaz and Sidharth, Shefali Bagga and Vishal try to paint Shehnaz's mind against Sidharth. Vishal almost convinces Shehnaz that Sidharth is now prioritising Mahira over her. Shefali tells her that she is always subjected to injustice which is not right. Affected by their words, Shehnaz breaks down. On the other hand, Rashami, Asim and Vishal enjoy the sight of Shehnaz distancing herself from Sidharth.

Meanwhile, on her last day of captaincy, Shehnaz pleads everyone to wake up as 'Kukdu Ku' reverberates the house. Vishal, Asim, Madhurima and Rashami refuse to leave their beds after which, Shehnaz complains to Bigg Boss.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the Luxury Budget task which will give the winning team a chance to be contenders of captaincy. The housemates are divided into two teams - Team A Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaz, Aarti and Shefali Jariwala and Team B - Vishal, Asim, Rashami, Mahira and Shefali Bagga while Madhurima is made the 'sanchalak'.

The garden area is turned into a magical jungle and at different intervals, blocks with grocery items' names on it will magically come in the treasure chest kept in different corners of the house. Two members from each team have to hang baskets on their backs all the time after the task buzzer goes on. When Bigg Boss announces the treasure chest in which the blocks have come, only those two members bearing the baskets have to run and collect the blocks. The blocks need to be kept in the basket until the end of the task. The housemates can steal the blocks of the opposition team. The team that secure the maximum number of blocks by the end of the task will become the winner and win the luxury budget. Additionally, the next captain too will be elected from the winning team.

Mahira gets moved to the opposition team and she refuses to participate. As Bigg Boss announces the first items, Sidharth and Asim aggressively run to collect them hurting Shehnaz in the process. An argument then takes place between the duo and Sidharth also has a tiff with Vishal.

Later, Bigg Boss cancels the task with a warning.