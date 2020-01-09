'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Paras, Mahira and Asim punished for interrupting captaincy task

New Delhi: The Wednesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' saw a new bond between Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli after weeks of their fights and arguments. Sidharth was found flirting with Madhurima and pulling her leg. Madhurima too plays along and added some sass to their conversation. However, later in the day, Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen rekindling their romance after having a massive showdown. Seeing them up close, Sidharth tried to distract them and started talking to Madhurima in sign language.

As the day passed, Bigg Boss announced the next captaincy task and said that all the housemates are the contenders but their fate lies in the hands of other housemates. Explaining the rules, Bigg Boss said that each contestant would have a photo of another contestant tied around his neck. Five buzzers would ring and in the first four rounds, two contestants each will have to discard the photos with them and remove a housemate from captaincy's race.

The first three rounds were smooth, but after the fourth buzzer, the three contestants who did not discard the pictures were Paras, Asim and Mahira. Paras had Asim's photo, Mahira had Paras' photo while Asim has Rashami's photo.

Paras tried to change the game by refusing to discard Asim's photo. He said he wants Asim to be the captain and wants to compete with him. Asim, too, stood his ground and refused to burn Rashami's photo. Even Mahira was not ready to give up on Paras.

Moving on, this task, too, got cancelled but Bigg Boss reprimanded the contestants and held Paras, Mahira and Asim responsible for it and punished them. They were asked to do all the household work until a new captaincy task was announced.