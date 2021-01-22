Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Jasmin Bhasin says 'shame on you' to Rubina Dilaik fans who trolled her!

New Delhi: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin's Bigg Boss 14 eviction was a shocking one! Not just for the viewers but for her as well. Now that the telly star is getting on with her normal routine life, trolls are making sure she does not.

Jasmin Bhasin recently posted a regular workout video on Instagram and guess what? Trolls had a field day slamming the actress for her play inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Also, some turned out to be Rubina Dilaik fans, praising their favourite one. However, Jasmin decided to not stay shut and rather give it back to the haters in her own way.

She put up a screen grab of bad comments on her Insta story, calling out all the trolls. Check it out here:

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction left 'good friend' Aly Goni the most affected. It took him some time to get over the fact that the 'Naagin' actress has been ousted from the show. Their chemistry is adored by the fans who want to see them together.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is emerging as one of the top contenders of the show.