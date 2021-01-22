हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik's before and after pics go viral, fans notice major transformation!

Rubina Dilaik began her television journey with Chotti Bahu. In 2021, she was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, followed by Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed opposite Karan Grover in 2013. She also played the role of Goddess Sita in mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju respectively.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik&#039;s before and after pics go viral, fans notice major transformation!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' Rubina Dilaik has a huge fan army supporting her on social media. Her followers want to see her lift the coveted winner's trophy this season. 

Meanwhile, her major throwback pictures have hit the internet. Rubina Dilaik had won a beauty pageant much before her showbiz journey began. Take a look at her photos: 

Fans were quick to notice the massive transformation in her earlier pictures and the recent ones. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rubinaadillaik

Rubina won a million hearts for playing a transgender woman in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena. 

The pretty looking actress was ranked eleventh in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2016 and ranked on number 10 in the same list in 2017.

 

Tags:
Rubina Dilaikrubina dilaik picsBigg Boss 14rubina dilaik old picsrubina dilaik photos
