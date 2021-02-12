हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins 'Ticket to Finale', Aly Goni fights with Rakhi Sawant over Rs 14 lakh prize money!

In the last episode, Rubina Dilaik was declared as the winner of the Ticket to Finale task by 'sanchalak' Paras Chhabra, which left other contestants infuriated. In tonight's episode, Rakhi Sawant will be seen shouting at both Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya over Rs 14 money that she is ready to sacrifice from the prize money to enter into finale. However, she is stopped by both Aly and Rahul. 

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins 'Ticket to Finale', Aly Goni fights with Rakhi Sawant over Rs 14 lakh prize money!
Photo courtesy: Instagram/@biggboss

NEW DELHI: Thursday's (February 11) episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw major chaos as contestants indulged in ugly fights and name-calling during the roller-coaster ride of a task for the 'ticket to finale'. The contestants were once again seen shutting their eyes to the rulebook while performing the task. Several shocking twists and turns took place and also brought in some celebrations as in the end, And although Rahul had numbers in his favour, Paras Chabra announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task. 

Paras justified her decision stating that Rubina played fairly during the whole task. This infuriated other contestants as they yelled at Paras for his decision. They expressed their anguish over him, however Paras remained undeterred and stayed firm on his stand. The Bigg Boss congratulated Rubina and asked her to name one contestant whom she wanted to save from elimination this week. The contestant named by Rubina will also be sent to the finale of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina, who had been declared the winner of the task by Paras, named Nikki. 

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants will be given a choice to give away Rs 14 lakh to reach the finale. Aly Goni will be seen getting into an ugly tiff with Rakhi Sawant. The latter agreed to sacrifice Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to enter the finale which shocks Aly. He tries to make her understand that it's someone's prize money and they would be wrong to sacrifice it. 

However, Rakhi ends up the conversation, "Mereko finale me jana hai."

Aly gets angry and shouts at Rakhi for thinking that Rs 14 is a joke. He then decides to deposit the cheque. In the end, Rakhi is seen crying out loud. 

