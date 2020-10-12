Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Salman Khan asks contestants to leave the show

New Delhi: The second episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan brought new twists and turns. Earlier, Nikki Tamboli became the first confirmed contestant of the show and on Sunday, Salman asked the rest to pack their bags and leave. Surprised? We'll tell you what happened.

After being reprimanded for their weak play, the contestants were all charged up to prove themselves. On a lighter note, Salman surprised the contestants with unexpected guests. The Mumbai Indian players connected with them and played fun games with the housemates.

Adding to the entertainment, another surprise awaited! The lead pair of 'Choti Sarrdarrni' enter the house for a fun segment with the seniors and the freshers. The seniors give their chosen freshers interesting phrases and adjectives, in order to sell them as the best product in the Bigg Boss house, and the two stars posed as the buyers. The fun and quirky element of the task left everyone in splits.

Moving on, the seniors are asked to rate the freshers on the basis of their Week 1 performance. Of course, the freshers were not happy with the scoring and remarks. Later, it was time for them to assess their own performances. The housemates had to rate themselves under different categories on the scale of excellent, good, average below average and poor. The contestants' performance irked Salman Khan as none of them fought for themselves.

In the end, Salman asked the 10 freshers to pack their bags and leave the house, leaving everyone shocked!

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.