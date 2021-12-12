Bigg Boss 15 Day 71 written updates: Karan Kundrra gets earful from Salman Khan, here's why

New Delhi: On Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was back on the show after his absence on Saturday's episode. He came back with a bang and grilled contestants on their behaviour in the past week.

He especially schooled Karan Kundrra for his possessive and controlling nature over his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. However, he started off with Abhijit Bichukale and told him to not criticise the female contestants in the house for dressing up and looking their best.

Salman Khan told Abhijit that since the show airs on national television, the 'girls need to look beautiful'.

Later, he praised the two leading ladies of the house for always standing up for their friends in the house, yes he was talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty.

Salman praised Shamita and Tejasswi for being loyal even when they were criticised for their bond with evicted contestant Vishal Kotian.

Then came the spotlight on Tejasswi and Karan's relationship. Salman told Karan that he is insecure and possessive about Tejasswi and will make her life miserable.

He also said that he will give them in writing that if this pattern continues, their relationship will not last for even a month.

Salman then pointed his trigger at Umar Riaz for his rude behaviour towards his so-called friend Tejasswi. He told Umar, "Tu doctor hai, tameez nahi hai. You're educated, level pe raho."

"Tum kya sochte ho, tumhare number bhadenge? nahi ghatenge!," he further said.

Again, circling back to Karan, Salman asked him why Teja has to explain herself to him every night and why he can't trust her.

As special guests, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana featured on the show to promote their film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', a unique love story.

The duo played a fun game with the housemates in which each contestant had to reveal the problem with one another.

Surprisingly, Salman announced that he will be hosting Monday's episode as well and he was a big surprise for fans.