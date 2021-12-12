हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan gives inmates chance to either connect with families or give up prize money

In the recently released promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan has asked the housemates to choose between their families or the prize money. The emotional promo left the audience teary-eyed. 

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Salman Khan gives inmates chance to either connect with families or give up prize money
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call.

But he says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this.

 

Now, there are two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

It is not an easy decision for Tejasswi Prakash, whose prize money is Rs 2 lakh or Karan Kundrra has to either connect with his parents and give up the prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Similarly each member including Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have to choose from the given options.

The latest promo shows housemates getting emotional and shedding tears as Salman has given them a tough task. It is going to be interesting to see what each of them chooses - connecting with family or winning the prize money?

 

