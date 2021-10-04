हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal calls Jay Bhanushali 'attention seeker', says they have 'generation gap'

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Jay Bhanushali engaged in a heated conversation on the first day of the reality TV show.

Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal calls Jay Bhanushali &#039;attention seeker&#039;, says they have &#039;generation gap&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Voot Select

New Delhi: Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is already brewing controversy as contestants come head to head in the jungle-themed house. On the first day of the house, Mouni Roy had entered the house as a special guest and played a little game that irked a few contestants.

The actress introduced a game called 'first impressions' to the housemates and asked them to pick their three least favourite contestants. 

While the housemates were giving their answers, a few contestants had labelled Simba Nagpal as an introvert and expressed that he takes time to open up.

When Mouni asked him to comment on this perception, he said that unlike the 'attention seekers' in the house, he is not here to get fame but to get experience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

He also directly addressed Jay Bhanushali and claimed that there is a 'generation gap' between the two.

Simba said, "There are a few people here, who are attention seekers and the people my vibe matches with, I am not an introvert for them. And, for the people, with whom there is a little ‘generation gap’, my vibes don’t match." 

 He further said, "I am sorry Jay Bhai main aap hi ki baat kar raha hoon. (I am sorry Jay, I am talking about you.)"

Responding to him, Jay said that there isn't much of an age gap and the two are from the same generation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 premiered on Saturday (October 2) at 9:30 pm on Colors TV, continued with the second part of the star-studded premiere on Sunday (October 3).

Fans were excited to see their favourite TV stars such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan, and Vidhi Pandya finally enter the 'mad house'.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty made a grand entry into Bigg Boss 15. However, on the first day itself, Pratik got into a heated argument with Umar Riaz.

In the premiere, special guests such as Asim Riaz and Ranveer Singh also set the Bigg Boss stage on fire.

