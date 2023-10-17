trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676499
Bigg Boss 17: Everything You Want To Know About Jigna Vohra

Jigna Vora, a really famous journalist, seen as a contestant in the new Big Boss season.

New Delhi: Fans are ecstatic as journalist Jigna Vora, whose true story served as the inspiration for the much-discussed Netflix series 'Scoop', has moved into the 'Bigg Boss 17' house. 

 

Jigna Vora, a Mumbai-based crime reporter, made headlines when she was detained following an investigation into her alleged involvement in the 2011 murder of senior crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. She was a reporter for The Asian Age and served as the Mumbai bureau's deputy bureau chief. When Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen, Jigna's name quickly circulated among the list of suspects, and her life took an unexpected turn.  

Jigna Vora Controversy

She was charged with arranging the journalist's murder alongside gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora received a seven-year sentence after the murder, whereas gangster Chota Rajan received a life sentence.  

Jigna Vora was arrested, and she spent nine months in prison. She was released on bail in 2012 from Byculla Jail in Mumbai. But she was only cleared of all the accusations after seven years in the 2018 special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court due to lack of evidence. 

Later, she wrote a memoir titled 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison', in which she described her experiences there. The movie 'Scoop', which is based on her book, was directed by Hansal Mehta. The Netflix series' lead actor was Karishma Tanna, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, while Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee played supporting roles.

