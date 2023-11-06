New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, actor and contestant Isha Malviya has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her mother is reportedly deeply upset with her performance on the show and the controversy surrounding her budding relationship with fellow contestant Samarth Jurel.

Isha's journey on the show took an unexpected twist when Samarth Jurel entered as a wildcard contestant. She had initially denied any romantic involvement with him, creating confusion and drawing the ire of the audience. Even her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, who is also a contestant on the show, was manipulated by Isha's mixed signals, leaving him heartbroken when Samarth entered the scene.

The situation escalated when footage of Isha and Samarth getting physically intimate on the show went viral, further igniting the controversy. This turn of events has left Isha's mother, and evidently, a lot of viewers, dismayed by her actions.

Former co-star Lokesh Bhatta, who worked alongside Isha on the show "Udariyaan," has revealed that Isha's mother is keen on her daughter leaving the show due to her unsatisfactory stint. Bhatta said, "Her mother also revealed that they’re not fine with Isha’s physical proximity with Samarth. They can’t see the show after Samarth’s entry, like before."

Isha's parents are reportedly disappointed and distressed by her actions on the show. Her father, who works in a government firm, shares the sentiment, but contractual obligations may prevent Isha from leaving the show, much to her parents' chagrin.

While controversies often make headlines on reality shows like Bigg Boss, Isha Malviya's recent actions have painted her in a negative light, leaving her fans and family disappointed. Her journey on the show continues, but the consequences of her actions may cast a long shadow over her reputation.