trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684773
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 17

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Parents Demand Exit From The Show Amid Relationship Drama With Samarth Jurel

Isha's journey on the show took an unexpected twist when Samarth Jurel entered as a wildcard contestant. She had initially denied any romantic involvement with him, creating confusion and drawing the ire of the audience. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Parents Demand Exit From The Show Amid Relationship Drama With Samarth Jurel Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, actor and contestant Isha Malviya has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her mother is reportedly deeply upset with her performance on the show and the controversy surrounding her budding relationship with fellow contestant Samarth Jurel.

Isha's journey on the show took an unexpected twist when Samarth Jurel entered as a wildcard contestant. She had initially denied any romantic involvement with him, creating confusion and drawing the ire of the audience. Even her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, who is also a contestant on the show, was manipulated by Isha's mixed signals, leaving him heartbroken when Samarth entered the scene.

The situation escalated when footage of Isha and Samarth getting physically intimate on the show went viral, further igniting the controversy. This turn of events has left Isha's mother, and evidently, a lot of viewers, dismayed by her actions.

Former co-star Lokesh Bhatta, who worked alongside Isha on the show "Udariyaan," has revealed that Isha's mother is keen on her daughter leaving the show due to her unsatisfactory stint. Bhatta said, "Her mother also revealed that they’re not fine with Isha’s physical proximity with Samarth. They can’t see the show after Samarth’s entry, like before."

Isha's parents are reportedly disappointed and distressed by her actions on the show. Her father, who works in a government firm, shares the sentiment, but contractual obligations may prevent Isha from leaving the show, much to her parents' chagrin.

While controversies often make headlines on reality shows like Bigg Boss, Isha Malviya's recent actions have painted her in a negative light, leaving her fans and family disappointed. Her journey on the show continues, but the consequences of her actions may cast a long shadow over her reputation. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?