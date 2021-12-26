Bigg Boss Day 85 written updates: Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant feel left out of Secret Santa, don't get gifts!

New Delhi: On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestants were put on the spot to answer some pressing questions fans had for them. With host Salman Khan present, the housemates had to answer them honestly.

When Tejasswi Prakash was asked if she thought Rashami Desai created rifts between her and Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi said yes. However, Karan defended Rashami saying that she has never spoken ill about Tejasswi.

Rakhi Sawant made fun of Shamita Shetty for her hand movement issues during tasks and while washing the dishes. Rakhi said that Shamita had no problem when she is blowdrying her hair but only during work or tasks she acts as if she is in pain.

Then Rakhi imitated Shamita and mocked her in front of Salman Khan which made him laugh. But Shamita didn't take this as a joke.

Later, Shamita was seen crying and bursting into tears when she was talking about the issue with Nishant Bhat. Nishant told her to get through the last two weeks and not give up. But Shamita said that she wanted to go home.

Guest stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur graced the stage on Sunday to promote their film 'Jersey' and even played a fun game with housemates.

Then, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa come on stage to promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani' which has become very popular on YouTube.

Nora burned up the stage with her dance moves and she even made Salman Khan perform belly dance on stage.

The duo then went inside the BB house to play a fun game with contestants and more importantly to conduct a secret Santa present opening.

Everybody got a gift except Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat got two gifts while everyone else got one gift.

Rakhi was quite upset with Devoleena Bhattacharjee for not gifting her anything and said that she will stop supporting Devo now.

Shamita was also upset with receiving no gift and discussed her frustrations with Nishant.

Owing to Christmas weekend and host Salman Khan's birthday on Monday (December 27), there was no elimination this week.

