हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss Day 85 written updates: Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant feel left out of Secret Santa, don't get gifts!

Salman Khan announced that in celebration of his birthday on Monday, there will be no elimination this Sunday.

Bigg Boss Day 85 written updates: Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant feel left out of Secret Santa, don&#039;t get gifts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestants were put on the spot to answer some pressing questions fans had for them. With host Salman Khan present, the housemates had to answer them honestly. 

When Tejasswi Prakash was asked if she thought Rashami Desai created rifts between her and Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi said yes. However, Karan defended Rashami saying that she has never spoken ill about Tejasswi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Rakhi Sawant made fun of Shamita Shetty for her hand movement issues during tasks and while washing the dishes. Rakhi said that Shamita had no problem when she is blowdrying her hair but only during work or tasks she acts as if she is in pain.

Then Rakhi imitated Shamita and mocked her in front of Salman Khan which made him laugh. But Shamita didn't take this as a joke.

Later, Shamita was seen crying and bursting into tears when she was talking about the issue with Nishant Bhat. Nishant told her to get through the last two weeks and not give up. But Shamita said that she wanted to go home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Guest stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur graced the stage on Sunday to promote their film 'Jersey' and even played a fun game with housemates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Then, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa come on stage to promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani' which has become very popular on YouTube. 

Nora burned up the stage with her dance moves and she even made Salman Khan perform belly dance on stage.

The duo then went inside the BB house to play a fun game with contestants and more importantly to conduct a secret Santa present opening.

Everybody got a gift except Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat got two gifts while everyone else got one gift.

Rakhi was quite upset with Devoleena Bhattacharjee for not gifting her anything and said that she will stop supporting Devo now. 

Shamita was also upset with receiving no gift and discussed her frustrations with Nishant. 

Owing to Christmas weekend and host Salman Khan's birthday on Monday (December 27), there was no elimination this week.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman Khanrakhi sawantShamita Shetty
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan laughs at Rakhi Sawant's joke on Shamita Shetty, actress takes offence, watch promo

Must Watch

PT1M54S

BJP's mission UP, Amit Shah and Yogi addressed